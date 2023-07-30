Motorcyclist hits a car head-on and dies at Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m., a motoryclist was fatally injured after colliding with a GMC Yukon at 1400 Murfreesboro Pike.

According to officials, 26-year-old Filemon Gerges of Nashville was driving a Yamaha motorcycle down the road westbound when an SUV turned left into the same street. Gerges hit the front of the SUV.

He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center for his injuries, but he died there. A witness said the motorcycle was traveling at a high speed rate.

The driver of the SUV was 54-year-old Priscilla Edwards of Baton Rouge. She was taken to Southern Hills Medical Center with some non life-threatening injuries.

There were no signs of impairment from Edwards or Gerges.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we have more details.