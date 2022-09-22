Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Ft. Campbell Blvd.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a collision on Ft. Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville Monday evening.

The rider was headed southbound in the "continuous left turn lane" near the 1300 block of Ft. Campbell Blvd. when a driver turning left from Charlemagne Boulevard onto Fort Campbell Boulevard pulled in front of the motorcycle, says Clarksville police.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly stopped at the stop sign on Charlemagne Boulevard before making a left turn onto Fort Campbell Boulevard in front of the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was severely injured after colliding with the vehicle, says Clarksville police. The rider is still in the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Clarksville police are continuing to investigate this crash.