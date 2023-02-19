Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Clarksville.

Clarksville Police Department responded to a scene at the intersection of Madison Street and 41A Bypass just before 2:30 a.m.

Police report that the motorcyclist attempted a left turn at a green arrow onto Madison Street from Ashland Cit Road/41A Bypass. The motorcyclist was struck as he entered the intersection by car traveling eastbound on Madison Street.

The unknown driver fled the scene at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by life flight and is in critical condition.

Clarksville Police asks anyone with information to call Investigator Crosby at (931)-648-0656, ext. 5336.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.