Motorcyclist injured, taken by Life Flight after collision in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was taken by Life Flight following a collision with another vehicle Monday afternoon in Clarksville.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Madison St. near a Chick-Fil-A restaurant. Police reduced traffic in the area to one lane while emergency response tended to the injured motorcyclist. The condition of the motorcyclist is unknown at this time.

The roadway was completely cleared and reopened for all traffic around 3 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Crosby at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5336.

