Motorcyclist killed after crash on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Dickerson Pike Monday night.

Metro Police report that Hiram Drake, 62, was riding a Harley Davidson FLS southbound on Dickerson Pike at a high rate of speed when a Goodlettsville Police officer attempted to stop him.

Drake fled from the officer who did not continue the pursuit.

Police say that Drake then ran a red light at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard. A Ford F-150 pickup truck was attempting to turn left from Bell Grimes Lane onto Dickerson Pike and struck Drake.

Drake was transported to Skyline Medical Center following the crash, where he later died.