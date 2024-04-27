Motorcyclist killed in car crash Friday night on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Friday night around 6:30 p.m., James L. White, 21, was hit and killed on his motorcycle by a Jeep Waggoneer pulling out of a parking lot on the 1400 block of Broadway.

Police say White was driving the motorcycle at a high speed when the Jeep pulled out of the parking lot, and the motorcycle collided with the front corner of the Jeep.

White was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died. Police say neither driver showed signs of impairment upon investigation.