Motorcyclist killed in crash on Ellington Parkway ramp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a late-night crash in Nashville.

The collision happened at 11:15 p.m. Thursday on the Ellington Parkway on-ramp to Interstate 65 North.

Metro Nashville police said 22-year-old Mikhael Utley, of Goodlettsville, failed to negotiate a curve and crashed.

Police said Utley became separated from the motorcycle and struck the guardrail. He was pronounced dead at Skyline Medical Center.

Police said there were no signs of impairment, and excessive speed does not appear to have been a contributing factor.