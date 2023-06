NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with another vehicle on I-40 Monday night.

Metro police confirmed officers with the Hermitage precinct worked the scene of the crash in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Briley Parkway at mile marker 216.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the northbound exit ramp for Briley Parkway was closed at the time of the accident and advised travelers of a diversion due to the incident.