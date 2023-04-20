Motorcyclist killed in Gallatin Pike crash, driver ran from scene with child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A motorcyclist was killed and a woman arrested Wednesday after a collision on Gallatin Pike.

Madison Ray, 25, has been charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, failure to render aid, aggravated child endangerment and driving on a revoked license, says Metro police.

The charges placed against Ray stem from a crash on Gallatin Pike near Conference Drive that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Elijah Whittington, who was operating a motorcycle at the time of the collision.

Metro police says the preliminary investigation into the crash shows Ray was driving a Honda Accord north on Gallatin Pike and drove around other motorists who were waiting in the left turn lane that eventually merged onto Conference Drive.

A witness at the scene told investigators Ray turned left in front of Whittington, who was headed south on Gallatin Pike, once she passed the vehicles waiting in the turn lane. After the Ray hit Whittington, she reportedly grabbed her child from the backseat of the car and ran from the scene.

Whittington was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Metro police officers responding to the scene found Ray at a nearby store and arrested her. She was treated for minor injuries and her child was uninjured.

Ray did not show any signs of impairment and told investigators that she fled the scene because she did not have a driver's license.