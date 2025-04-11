Motorcyclist killed in Murfreesboro collision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fatal traffic collision occurred in Murfreesboro on N. Rutherford Blvd at Greenland Ave. late Thursday night, police said.

A motorcyclist involved in the crash died from their injuries the next morning.

Murfreesboro officials said a 2016 Ford Fusion was turning left on a solid green light but didn't yield to oncoming traffic and ultimately struck the motorcycle.

Police said they won't give the name of the motorcyclist until they notify their out-of-town relatives.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was reportedly not injured.

Police said this incident remains under investigation.

