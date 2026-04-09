Motorcyclist killed in Simpson County crash, passenger airlifted

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVF) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday evening in Simpson County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers said they were called just before 6 p.m. to an injury crash in the 1200 block of Witt Road.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by Jared Jones, 47, of Salem, Indiana, was traveling south when it left the roadway off the right shoulder.

Both the driver and a passenger were ejected from the motorcycle. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center. Their condition has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing. Trooper Grant Roberson is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Simpson County Coroner’s Office, Simpson County EMS and other KSP personnel.