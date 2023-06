BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday morning during the Moon Pie Festival, two motorcyclists drove through a blocked off area and hit one of the participating runners.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, the runner was severely injured.

The Sheriff's Office is still working to identify the suspects.

If anyone has any information, they ask that you contact Det. Trey Green at the Bedford County Sheriff's Office. The number is 9311-684-3232.