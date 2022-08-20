Motorcyclist taken by Life Flight after collision in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A motorcyclist had to be taken by Life Flight after a collision Friday afternoon on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Clarksville.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. near Fire Station Road when a vehicle struck the motorcycle, according to a release by the Clarksville Police Department.

The eastbound lanes between Trough Springs Road and Fire Station Road were shut down while members of the crash team conducted an investigation. The roadway was reopened just after 9 p.m. Friday night.

The condition of the motorcyclist is unknown at this time. Clarksville Police Department is asking that anyone with information or additional video footage to please contact FACT Investigator Bergen at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5642.

NewsChannel 5 will update this story when more details become available.

