Mount Juliet police arrest Arkansas fugitive

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fugitive out of Arkansas was arrested in Mount Juliet overnight, according to Mount Juliet police.

Officers stopped the 40-year-old man on Devonshire Drive for a vehicle equipment violation. During the traffic stop, they learned he was a wanted fugitive out of Arkansas, as well as Wilson County.

The man was arrested on warrants related to drug charges and a parole violation.

No other details on the arrest, including the fugitive's name, have been released.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.