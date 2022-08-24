Mt. Juliet Police Officer under investigation for alleged criminal wrongdoing off-duty

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Mt. Juliet Police Officer is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Metro Nashville Police Department following allegations of possible criminal wrongdoing that happened while he was off-duty.

Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick said they were made aware of the allegations toward Officer Michael Dyce on July 8.

Chief Hambrick said Dyce was immediately decommissioned and removed from service.

“The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Metro Nashville Police Department are conducting a complete and thorough investigation into the allegations, and the investigation remains active as Dyce cooperates,” Chief Hambrick said.