Mr. Peanut, Nutmobile coming to Bridgestone Plaza Monday for Comedy Festival kickoff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 2022 Nashville Comedy Festival is kicking off on Monday, and several famous faces will be there for photo opportunities — some more expected than others.

From 3-7 p.m., Mr. Peanut will arrive at Bridgestone Plaza in his 26-foot long peanut on wheels, the "Nutmobile," to take silly pictures with comedian cut-outs and provide snack samples, Nashville Comedy Fest "freebies" and plenty of peanut puns.

Throughout the week, comedians like Bert Kreisher, Taylor Tomlinson, Nikki Glaser and 85 South will take the stages across iconic venues — Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry and Bridgestone Arena to name a few.

The Nutmobile vehicle will be out and about in Nashville as part of the Fest's collaboration with the Planters brand. Many of the slated comedians will ride in it to their shows and take opportunities to roast some of Nashville's finest locals and visitors.

More information about the comedy tour is available at their website.