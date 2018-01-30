Mr. TalkBox Reflects On Incredible Grammy Night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville musician Byron “Mr. TalkBox” Chambers may not have been up for a Grammy Award on Sunday night, but the work he did helped contribute to four different Grammy Awards that were taken home.

You may know his work from the opening 15 seconds of Bruno Mars' "24K Magic" which took the music world by storm following it's release.

Last night, Mars won six Grammy Awards, three of which were for the album as a whole, and Kendrick Lamar won a Grammy for a song that sampled Mr. TalkBox's portion of "24K Magic", meaning that Mr. TalkBox contributed to four Grammy wins.

Chambers said he was blown away by the wins, and he's using his story to inspire others, especially kids he works with in Metro Nashville.

“I love when people look at me like… 'What is that?' And I love it when they’re like, 'That sounds amazing' or 'that’s crazy,'" Chambers said. "I love that because I love to inspire people. I love to inspire people and tell them: Man, whatever dream you got, if you’re passionate about it, you can do it!”

Mr. TalkBox will be kicking off his first headlining tour, "The Love Funk Tour", with his band on February 11th at City Winery. Tickets are currently on sale.