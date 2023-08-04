Mt. Juliet Army reservist arrested for statutory rape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Mt. Juliet man was arrested Thursday after he admitted to raping a minor whom he met on a dating app.

Kenneth Wasson, 39, is charged with statutory rape by an authority figure and unlawful solicitation of a minor, according to Metro police.

Wasson allegedly met the 15-year-old victim in July while using an unspecified dating app. The victim told investigators Wasson's post made it appear as if he was in the U.S. Army, though he is an Army Reservist. She "expressed an interest in the military" and told Wasson that she was 15, says Metro police.

Wasson then reportedly told the victim that he would be able to explain more about the Junior ROTC program in person before driving to her home in North Nashville while wearing fatigues.

The victim was at home alone when Wasson arrived and reported to investigators that he "engaged in sex with her while at the home," says Metro police.

Wesson admitted to committing statutory rape during an investigation led by Youth Services Detectives Rachael Robinson and Chris Beery.

After the reported incident, Wasson also allegedly sent lewd photographs to the 15-year-old through the dating app with a message that they "needed to get together again," says Metro police.

Mt. Juliet police arrested Wasson Thursday night on outstanding warrants issued against him earlier that day. He was then transferred to the custody of Metro police.

Wasson is being held on $400,000 bond.