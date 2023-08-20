Watch Now
Mt. Juliet assault suspect arrested after hour long search

Posted at 3:35 PM, Aug 20, 2023
An assault suspect in Mt. Juliet is in police custody after evading officers on foot for a little more than an hour.

At about 1:15 PM Sunday afternoon, the Mt. Juliet Police Department tweeted that they were searching for a wanted assault suspect near Charlie Daniels Parkway.

They later tweeted that they were seaching for 38-year-old Cassius Allen who had fled an alleged assault at the Willow Creek Apartments.

Shortly after 2:30 PM, the department announced Allen had been spotted in a creek behind Lawnview Point and taken into custody.

No charges have been announced at this time.

