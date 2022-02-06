Mt. Juliet barricaded person incident ends peacefully

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police responded to a domestic incident in Mt. Juliet early Sunday morning in the 300 block of Cypress Glen Drive.

Mt. Juliet police report that when officers arrived, they witnessed a male pulling a female into a home. The male suspect failed to exit the home after officers made attempts to make contact. Crisis negotiators and a special response team were dispatched to the scene.

Police notified residents in the homes adjacent to the suspect's home with the choice to leave their home or shelter-in-place.

Members of the special response team were able to contact the suspect. Afterward, officers took the 39-year-old suspect into custody around 4:15 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was booked into the Wilson County Jail.