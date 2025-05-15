Mt. Juliet breaks ground on $14 million recreation center with indoor pool, but some residents want more

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet city commissioners are moving forward with plans for a new recreation and aquatic center, addressing what officials call a desperate community need, though some residents worry the project is being rushed and scaled back too much.

The 40,000-square-foot facility will include basketball, volleyball and badminton courts, along with an indoor pool for swimming laps, swim lessons and water aerobics. The project is estimated to cost between $11 million and $14 million.

"It is long overdue. It needs to happen. It's in high demand here with the public," said Commissioner Jennifer Milele.

The facility doesn't include several amenities some residents hoped for, such as a gym, outdoor pool, tennis courts or pickleball courts, though officials say these could come in future phases.

Lesley Penny, manager of the private Providence pool club, said she constantly hears from community members looking for public swimming options.

"How can I come to your pool? How can I come swim at your pool?" Penny said, describing the frequent requests she receives.

Penny fears city officials are rushing the project at the expense of quality.

"We are a great community, and we deserve great things, and to me, that seems like it's on the back burner. It's how fast can we get this built and how cheap," Penny said. "Let's get something we can use and enjoy and love, and it works for everyone for full health and wellness."

Commissioner Milele explained that financial constraints limited the initial scope of the project.

"They started out bigger — Olympic-size pools and all that. We just have to read the writing on the wall. We can't afford it right now," Milele said. "I would love to have a Taj Mahal center here with everything, but we can't. We just don't have the money."

The project is not expected to raise rates for taxpayers, as commissioners plan to pay back the bonds using funds from the hotel-motel tax over the next 20 years.

"I would like to see additional funding options," Penny said.

If all goes according to plan, the new facility could open as soon as 2027.

This story was reported by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Have thoughts about Mt. Juliet's recreation center plans or similar projects in your community? I'd love to hear from you. Contact me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com to share your perspective or for more information on this developing story.