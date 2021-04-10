Mt. Juliet businesses left starting over after recent flooding

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — At LV Luxury Nails it’s not what you can see, it’s what you can’t see.

“This time the magnitude of damage it’s not like visible like as much as the tornado but we shut down much longer,” said nail technician Tyler Nguyen.

The nail salon is preparing to shut down again after recent flooding destroyed its sub-flooring.

“By Sunday, we have to close it down completely, remove every shelf, mirror, everything on the wall and turn the space over,” said Nguyen.

Next to the salon at the Valley Center mall is RockStar Academy of Dance.

“It is our fourth flood. Second worst being 2010 when Nashville got hit, but we took on more water this time than we’ve taken on ever,” said owner Lacy Chandler.

The flooding reached up to four feet.

“In losses, we’re probably right at $100,000. What it’s going to cost us? Probably close to $75,000 to reopen.”

Chandler said because the studio has been flooded several times before, it couldn’t find flood insurance… meaning these new damages are coming out of pocket.

It was also already a tough year for restaurants, but Memo's was also hit in the flood.

“When you think about all the hard work you put into the business and all the sacrifices, you know, everything that it takes to run a business and to have a business it was just really hard and, you know, you don’t know what’s next,” said owner of Memo’s Mexican Kitchen, Memo Murillo.

For the second year in a row, the Mexican restaurant will be closed on Cinco De Mayo. “We’re resilient and, you know, we take one thing at a time and you know keep moving and keep going.” Murillo has also committed to paying his employees while the restaurant is closed.

The businesses will all have to close for various amounts of time for repairs.