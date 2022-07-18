Hundreds came together to celebrate the city of Mt. Juliet's 50th birthday on Saturday.

The party — earlier in the year than the specific date of the city's foundation — was held at Charlie Daniels Park.

The bash included free games, food trucks, water slides and live music for the whole community. Volunteers organized the event and began the planning process 18 months ago.

Mayor James Maness said that the city has seen a lot of growth in the last few years thanks to the foundation previous leaders left behind.

"Mt. Juliet's just a place you come to. You come here, you visit, you're going to want to stay," he said. "The people here are what makes this city special. I mean, we've got the people, that over the history, that have put the time in, that have built this city. You come here, you get to know — you get to see — the values that we have. It's a safe, welcoming community."

The city will officially turn 50 in December, and the celebrations are expected to continue.