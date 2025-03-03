Mt. Juliet commemorates lives lost in 2020 tornadoes with wreath laying ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet leaders are remembering the lives lost in the 2020 tornadoes Monday morning with a wreath laying ceremony.

Monday marks five years since that devastating day.

25 people were killed because of those tornadoes, three of those in Mt. Juliet.

Donna and James Eaton who had been married for 58 years were found next to each other on their mattress after the storm.

Brandy Barker died while working a security guard shift in town.

The deadly series of tornadoes touched down from Nashville all the way to Putnam County destroying dozens of homes and businesses and killing 25 in total.

In Mt. Juliet, city leaders, neighbors and families were committed to rebuilding. It's incredible all that's been accomplished since in five years time.

The wreath laying ceremony will start at 9 a.m. at the memorial display near the welcome sign on North Mt. Juliet Road next to West Wilson Middle.

