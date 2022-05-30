Mt. Juliet commemorates Memorial Day with 10th annual 'Field of Honor'

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Mt. Juliet's Field of Honor, young Jack Stone learned a lesson of the past. He and his father Eric explored the rows of flags displayed by the Town Clock Center.

"My dad was in Vietnam and he was in the Army and he worked on helicopters, remember?" Eric explained to Jack.

The 300 flags stood in formation, creating a sea of stars and stripes. It's the 10th year in a row the American Legion Post 281 and the West Wilson County Exchange Club co-sponsored the event.

"It has meaning, and a lot of times we just forget about the meaning," said Stone. "We just show up, we just come for a photo-op or something- but it's the meaning behind it."

Veterans Rose and Bob Harper walked among the rows, stopping to observe the names tied to each flag.

"There were people in my unit — and it was a very brigade-size unit in Iraq — and we did lose three or four soldiers to combat," said Rose.

Visitors could purchase a flag to take home. In turn, proceeds are used to help local charities.

"It makes me very emotional to imagine the people that gave up their lives for me and you, and it touches my heart," Rose said.

It was a solemn reminder of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, and a lesson for all about the price of freedom.

"Remember that freedom is not free," said former Commander of The American Legion Post 281, Pat Unger. "There is a cost and we're here to remember that."

To date, the event has sold nearly 4,000 flags and raised more than $120,000.