Mt. Juliet commissioners approve preliminary plans for mixed use development

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A mixed use plan just in Mt. Juliet got a preliminary seal of approval from commissioners on Tuesday night.

The new project currently called "Golden Bear Place" would be at Beckwith Road and Golden Bear Gateway near I-40 on about 80 acres.

Current plans for the mixed use property include 660 homes. 370 would be developed as multi-family units, more than 100 cottages and townhomes for a 55+ crowd and almost 200 units that can be senior apartments or assisted living.

There's also a hotel, restaurant, convenience store, storage units and a bowling alley included in the plan.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the development's preliminary plan on second reading Tuesday night after a first reading approval in November.

They also approved a piece of the plan that would require the developers to pay $7500 per unit to put toward road improvements in that area.