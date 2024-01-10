Mt. Juliet commissioners approve preliminary plans for mixed use development

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A mixed use plan just in Mt. Juliet got a preliminary seal of approval from commissioners on Tuesday night.
The new project currently called "Golden Bear Place" would be at Beckwith Road and Golden Bear Gateway near I-40 on about 80 acres.
Current plans for the mixed use property include 660 homes. 370 would be developed as multi-family units, more than 100 cottages and townhomes for a 55+ crowd and almost 200 units that can be senior apartments or assisted living.
There's also a hotel, restaurant, convenience store, storage units and a bowling alley included in the plan.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the development's preliminary plan on second reading Tuesday night after a first reading approval in November.
They also approved a piece of the plan that would require the developers to pay $7500 per unit to put toward road improvements in that area.
Carrie and Amy recommend:
“Austin Pollack shows us the really cool art of Nashville artist, Herb Williams, whose work is featured all over the world. What really caught my attention was his story of being lost and found through his work after a personal tragedy. Heartbreaking and beautiful."
-Carrie Sharp
" I loved the Crayon Artist story that Austin Pollack shared on NC5 This Morning at 9. He finds peace and therapy in immersing into his creativity, which helps him deal with emotional pain, I thought his art and his heart were beautiful."
-Amy Watson