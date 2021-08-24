Mt. Juliet football team donates equipment to Waverly after devastating flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While the images of the devastation in Waverly can be indescribable at times, a community about 100 miles away can empathize.

That's why it was an easy decision for Mt. Juliet High School football coach Trey Perry to lend a helping hand when Waverly High School football posted on social media that they had lost virtually everything following this weekend's deadly flooding.

The Mt. Juliet community had to pick themselves up after the deadly tornadoes in March 2020.

"We know how this feels, we've been through this and we know what they would need quicker," Perry said.

The situation in Waverly was so dire, simply getting in contact with the Waverly coaching staff became a challenge even 24 hours after the rain stopped.

Coach Perry and his staff did an inventory of all their equipment and packed up what they could spare in a van to send to the Waverly football family.

"This is not a job, it's a calling...and when something like this happens there's never a hesitation," Perry said.

Cleats, shoulder pads and warm up shirts were just some of the items donated.

"If we can get Waverly back on the field quicker, that's what we're going to do."