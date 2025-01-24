Mt. Juliet High School introduces weapon detectors one week prior to shooting at Antioch High School

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public School doesn't utilize metal detectors at school entrances, and in fact, we found most schools don't.

But just a week ago Wilson County Schools implemented metal detectors at Mt. Juliet High School. Wilson County Schools said these metal detectors are in a pilot phase at the school.

Less than a day after the deadly school shooting at Antioch High School, spokesperson Bart Barker watched about 1,700 students file through two entrances at Mt. Juliet High School with weapon detectors.

"The education community has heavy hearts today," said Barker. "Any access point where students arrive, there is a machine."

The county is trying out the detectors but said they really see the value after what happened Wednesday.

"It brings a whole new meaning to the machines," said Barker. "When it is that fresh, you see the purpose behind what is happening. We know it can create some inconveniences to go through to unload some things from a backpack, to reload, but there is purpose in everything that we do when it comes to school safety."

The district has already used the machines at two other high schools. Now, they are trying them out in Mt. Juliet.

Like an airport, students lay items aside that commonly set off a metal detector.

"So now students are learning what these machines are sensitive to. Three-ring binders is what I am hearing mostly," said Barker. "It detects things that could be considered a weapon, ammunition."

The county could decide to use the machines in every school or rotate them on a surprise basis. The district says they are still considering all of these options.

