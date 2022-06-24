Mt. Juliet police looking for suspect who hit vehicles, kidnapped woman

MT. JULIET, Tenn (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet Police Department officers are still in pursuit of a man Thursday night after he stole a vehicle, hit two cars and kidnapped a handicapped woman.

Police identified the man as Anthony Maynard, 41, of Clarksville.

Police said the incident began with a traffic stop in the Lowe's parking lot. Authorities said the driver got out of the vehicle, telling officers the man in the backseat told him not to stop. During that interaction, the man in the backseat crawled up to the driver's seat and sped off with a handicapped woman in the passenger's seat.

Officers started pursuing the suspect and the vehicle, which subsequently hit two other vehicles on Lebanon Road near Grandstaff Drive. The suspect's vehicle stopped, and the man ran away. Officers rescued the female passenger from the vehicle before it burst into flames.

Police said they are looking for an adult white male, wearing a white or gray tank top, black shorts and having multiple tattoos. Helicopter, K9, and Special Response Team resources are in the area. He is possibly armed.

No serious injuries have been reported, police said.

