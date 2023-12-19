Mt. Juliet middle school set to open new school four years after tornado displaced students, staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — West Wilson Middle School students who were displaced by the 2020 tornado in Mt. Juliet may have a new school to go to in just a matter of months.

The district posted a video to its Facebook page Monday night to show an inside look at the final construction push. They say it's possible kids could be walking through these halls as early as Spring Break, but more updates on that timeline will come after the new year.

West Wilson Principal Josh Johnston says they've been working hard to give students and staff an academic home since the storm rolled through.

"It's been four years for a lot of them. It's been a little over four months for me and I can tell you I'm chomping at the bit. They are over the moon at the prospects of being able to be back in here within the next, we're talking several months," said West Wilson Principal Josh Johnston.

The school’s mascot are the Warriors, and school management says all of the students and staff have maintained a warrior’s spirit by staying strong after losing their school.

Currently teams are planning out the next steps of cleaning, getting furniture moved in, and moving all of the technology into the building.

The final construction push is underway. Updates on the transitions will come soon for families. There will also be open houses. School management liken it to being the first day of school again when kids finally get to go to this new school.