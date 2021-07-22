Mt. Juliet officers complete grocery delivery after arresting driver

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet Police officers took on the role of grocery delivery driver when after arresting a driver while on his way to a delivery.

Marissa Johnson applauded the officers on social media saying, "Thank you to these amazing officers! My mom ordered groceries online. The delivery driver got arrested. These amazing officers said, 'we noticed you had ice cream, and it was melting, so we had to come bring it to you.' Mt. Juliet Police, you are the best!"

The officers stopped the driver for because his brake lights weren't working, but during the traffic stop, they learned he was wanted out of Nashville on stalking and harassment charges.

Afterward, officials say "all three officers realized the need to quickly get the ice cream, along with the other groceries, to their destination before it was spoiled."

It was a small act that Marissa says the officers "deserve all the praise" for.