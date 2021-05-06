Mt. Juliet officials hope roadside piano can brighten drivers' days

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — During rush hour on Mt. Juliet Road, it can be hard to hear anything over the hum of traffic. But sometimes, the sound of cars is accompanied by a tune.

"I know it's sort of cheesy, but for me it gives you something to put a smile on your face," Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said.

Martin came up for the idea to put a piano one the side of the road last year with hopes that people passing by could sit down and play song or even just take pictures with it.

"So I got this old piano from an old house, and it was like 70 or 80-years-old, and I thought 'what could I do with that?'" he remembered. "And I got the idea to have an artist paint it and to take it and sit it out somewhere."

Martin admits he's no musician.

"I have absolutely no musical ability whatsoever," he said with a laugh.

But after a year of hardships for the community, he hopes the piano can make people smile.

"We had the tornado, we had the pandemic, we had the wind storm," Martin said. "You need sort of that little care free whimsical thing you can look at... and just make you feel good!"