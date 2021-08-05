Watch
TBI: Mt. Juliet police officer shoots, injures man with knife in grocery store parking lot

WTVF
The TBI is investigating after a Mt. Juliet police officer shot and injured a suspect.
Posted at 9:04 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 10:55:56-04

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed its agents responded to a Mt. Juliet grocery store Thursday morning after a police officer shot and injured a suspect armed with a knife. The agency said none of the officers were injured.

Earlier in the morning, Mt. Juliet police alerted the public to an ongoing situation involving a person with a weapon in the area of Kroger at Providence MarketPlace. Police said there was no active threat to the community but asked the public to avoid the area.

Investigator later tweeted an update, saying the armed suspect is in-custody after an “officer involved shooting,” and is being treated at a local hospital. They said a victim, who was not injured but involved in the incident that led to the officer’s response, remains on scene.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

The TBI later confirmed in a tweet that it had also been called to the scene and said it would provide additional details soon.

