Mt. Juliet police chase ends unsolved after man stole body armor, police rifles

There is no longer an active pursuit. The suspect moved into Antioch.
Posted at 5:35 PM, Oct 30, 2023
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet Police alerted Metro-Nashville Police concerning a male suspect who they say stole body armor, rifles and a car, according to authorities.

Police chased the suspect and attempted to stop him in Providence MarketPlace, but the car fled and led them on a pursuit down S. Mt. Juliet Road to the Antioch area.

Officers used the spike method, but the car avoided the spikes and they lost sight of the car on Hamilton Church Rd.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department alerted Metro Police after the car entered and are no longer pursuing the suspect.

MNPD said they were alerted, but it was too late. Mount Juliet Police did not alert them until the suspect was already out of sight and in their jurisdiction.

This is all the information we currently know as it is a developing story. Check back with NewsChannel 5 for updates.

