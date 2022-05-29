Mt. Juliet Police handled barricaded suspect incident on South Sunset Drive

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet Police warned residents to avoid South Sunset Drive in the Belinda City area early this afternoon, as they were working to handle a barricaded suspect incident.

Police reported that the incident was tied to a domestic violence situation. Officials sent out an alert via Twitter around 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

MJAlert: Officers are handling a barricaded suspect (domestic violence) incident on S Sunset Dr (Belinda City), isolated to a home. Please avoid the area. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) May 29, 2022

Police report that a call came in around 9:40 a.m. from a woman who had escaped from her home.

A man who she is familiar with forced his way inside of her residence and began to threaten her with extreme violence before she escaped.

The man refused to exit the residence after she made multiple requests for him to leave.

Police reported that the suspect was taken into custody around noon.