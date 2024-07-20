Mt. Juliet Police hosts first public fundraiser along with Leon's Famous Deli!

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Mt. Juliet Police Department has announced the formation of a new non-profit focused on supporting their police officers and staff and providing assistance during difficult times.

To kick off their non-profit, they're hosting a fundraiser on Sunday, July 21 along with Leon's Famous Deli!

Beginning at 4 p.m. at 2240 N. Mt. Juliet Rd, you can enjoy some delicious smash burgers while supporting a good cause!

Here's the details!