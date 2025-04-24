Mt. Juliet police K9 seriously injured after crash at intersection

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A K9 for the Mt. Juliet Police Department was seriously injured after a car wreck left him in the care of emergency vet services.

The crash happened with his partner Officer Reese Harper on Wednesday, when their vehicle was responding with lights and sirens to a domestic violence situation. That's when another vehicle hit Officer Harper and K9 Aksel. Only K9 Aksel was substantially injured in the crash at Old Lebanon Dirt Road.

Police said a juvenile driver stopped but then accelerated into the intersection, striking the patrol vehicle on Harper's driver's side. This caused the patrol vehicle to then strike the rear of a pickup truck that had pulled over to yield to the police.

As of Thursday morning, MJPD said there was no new update on Aksel's condition.

"Our focus today is on his continued care, supporting his partner Officer Reese Harper, and holding onto hope for the best possible outcome. Thank you for keeping them both in your hearts," police said in a social media post.

K9 Aksel is the department’s newest K9 team member. Police said he had been excelling in his training. He was scheduled to undergo his official certifications next week.

