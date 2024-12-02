Mt. Juliet Police reporting natural gas line rupture near Timber Oak Drive

MT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet Police are reporting a natural gas line rupture in the area.
According to police, construction activity caused a natural gas line to rupture in the area of 7006 Timber Oak Dr.
Responders are on scene and we will update as details come in.
