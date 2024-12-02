Watch Now
Mt. Juliet Police reporting natural gas line rupture near Timber Oak Drive

MT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet Police are reporting a natural gas line rupture in the area.

According to police, construction activity caused a natural gas line to rupture in the area of 7006 Timber Oak Dr.

Responders are on scene and we will update as details come in.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

