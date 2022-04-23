Mt. Juliet Police: Two suspects flee stolen vehicle following I-40 crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police were searching for two suspects after a crash early Saturday.

Mt. Juliet police sent out a tweet around 10:30 a.m. following a car crash involving a stolen vehicle. The crash took place on I-40 E near MM 224.

Officers described the suspects as two Hispanic males. The men were last seen wearing all black. The suspects fled the scene and ran toward John Hager Road.

The suspects are now in custody.

This story is developing and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update it as more information is released.