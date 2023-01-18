Mt. Juliet police video shows officer dragged, man shot in newly released video

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A newly released video of a deadly police shooting in November shows a police officer dragged in a car and that officer shooting the driver after multiple efforts to get the driver to stop.

On Nov. 2, officers pulled over a car that was driving on S. Mt. Juliet Road around 11 p.m. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said an officer spoke with the woman driving the car outside the vehicle, then a second officer went to speak with 39-year-old Eric Jermain Allen, who was in the passenger seat. In the video, viewers can hear the officer asking Allen to exit the vehicle. Allen then can be seen moving into the driver's seat and driving away. In the video, you can see the officer, initially leans into the car in an attempt to stop him, before being taken with the vehicle.

This video shows disturbing content. NewsChannel 5 has reviewed the video in full and made the editorial decision not to show the moments of the deadly shooting or the aftermath on any of our platforms.

Mt. Juliet deadly police shooting in November

Afterward, after the car comes to a stop, the officer attempts to remove Allen, who was unresponsive, from the car. He is laid down in the road where officers begin attempts to perform CPR and resuscitate Allen. Allen was later declared dead on the scene.

We reached out to the TBI, who say they are still investigating the case. Mt. Juliet Police Department officials tell NewsChannel 5 the investigation is closed. It is unclear at this time whether any action was taken.

The video doesn't show what happened to the woman, who was originally pulled over.

This is a developing story. Check back with NewsChannel 5 for more details.