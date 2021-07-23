Watch
Mt. Juliet police: Woman calls 911 from car, says she's being held against her will

Mt. Juliet police
Mt. Juliet police said they’re investigating a possible kidnapping after a woman called 911 and said she was being held against her will.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jul 23, 2021
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet police said they’re investigating a possible kidnapping after a woman called 911 and said she was being held against her will. Her phone was later found on the side of the road.

Police said they believe the woman is 53-year-old Samantha Dean, who has ties to the LaVergne and Dallas, Texas area. They said it’s unclear at this time if she was taken against her will.

A woman called 911 at 6:35 a.m. Friday and said she was being held against her will by an ex-boyfriend. She said her life was being threatened and that she was traveling on Interstate 40 West through Mt. Juliet.

According to investigators, the woman sounded in distress on the call and was struggling with someone. Police said, “while screaming for her life,” the phone was taken and thrown out of the car’s window.

Capt. Tyler Chandler with Mt. Juliet police called the call "gut wrenching."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or anything related to the investigation, were urged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.

