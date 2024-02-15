Mt. Juliet Quality Inn and Suites evacuated for fire, TBI investigating

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called to Mt. Juliet after a Quality Inn and Suites hotel was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a fire.

The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday when people saw heavy smoke coming from the top of the building in the 1000 block of Herschel Drive, according to the Mt. Juliet Police and Fire Departments.

The fire started on the south side of the building before firefighters started "pulling ceilings," making sure the fire hadn't spread to the rest of the hotel, said Mt. Juliet Communications Director Justin Beasley.

Roughly 20 people were initially evacuated near the area of the fire, and then the remainder of the hotel guests and staff were evacuated as a safety precaution.

One firefighter had a minor injury to his hand as a result of fighting the blaze, said Beasley. There were no other injuries reported due to the fire.

TBI is investigating the cause of the fire, which remains unknown at this time.