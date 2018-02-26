Mt. Juliet Residents Asked To Shelter-In-Place

Fair
MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Police have asked residents in a Mt. Juliet neighbor to shelter-in-place due to an “incident.”
Mt. Juliet Police said they’re on the scene of an incident near Warren Hill Drive and Settlers Court.
Officers were called to the neighborhood after receiving a report of an adult individual, who was possibly armed, suffering from a mental health crisis, inside the home.
As a precaution, residents near the intersection were asked to shelter-in-place and drivers were asked to avoid area.
Multiple officers responded to the scene, including members from the department’s Special Response Team.
Wilson County Schools were notified, and school buses will not be dropping off children near the scene.
The incident is on-going, and residents should continue to shelter-in-place.