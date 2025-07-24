Mt. Zion Baptist Church acquires Historic Jefferson Street BBQ spot to preserve community legacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A historic North Nashville barbecue joint that once filled the stomachs is now part of a plan to feed the soul of the community, thanks to Mount Zion Baptist Church.

Mary’s Bar-B-Que, a staple on Jefferson Street for more than 60 years, recently closed its doors back in February. The property has since been purchased by Mt. Zion, a neighboring church with deep ties to the community, in an effort to preserve the area’s cultural and historical identity.

“As soon as we found out the news about Mary’s Bar-B-Que being up for sale, Bishop [Joseph W.] Walker really wanted to jump on the area,” said LaConteau Williams, executive director of marketing and communications for Mt. Zion. “One thing that’s important to Mount Zion Baptist Church is economic empowerment.”

The church outbid an outside developer for the space, hoping to keep the property community-centered.

“We know, historically, North Nashville — Jefferson Street in particular — has been a beacon for the Black community,” Williams said. “If you look around Nashville, you can see the changes happening right here in this community.”

Jefferson Street has long been regarded as the heart of North Nashville, home to more than 90 Black-owned businesses — from banks to beauty shops to barbecue joints. But for many long-time residents, the neighborhood’s soul is being tested by waves of development and displacement.

“By growing up out here for about 56 years, I've watched the development,” said resident Henderson Kelly, Jr. “I want to go back to the time when we grew up — all the gatherings together, and the family community.”

When Mary’s Bar-B-Que closed, Kelly said neighbors were left wondering what would come next.

“Sorry they left, but you know we're going to miss them. Come to find out Mt. Zion bought the property, and I’m just curious to see what they're going to do with it,” he said.

According to Williams, the short-term plan is to use the property for overflow parking, but the long-term vision is more ambitious. The church plans to build a faith-based community center, called the Dream Center, offering programs, housing, commercial space, and resources for residents.

“The ultimate vision is for the Dream Center to be multi-layered,” Williams said. “It'll be an extension of the community outreach efforts we already have in place.”

Mt. Zion hopes its investment will serve as a symbol of stability for residents who feel displaced or disconnected amid the neighborhood’s transformation.

“We’re hoping this move will be inspirational, showing people: yes, we’re invested in the community. We’re not going anywhere. We care about this community,” Williams said.

For Kelly and others who’ve seen Jefferson Street evolve over the decades, the church’s move is a welcome step.

“That’s great,” he said. “That’ll be good for the community — and we need that.”

In a message to the congregation, Bishop Walker announced the church is also looking to purchase more properties across the city, further cementing its commitment to community preservation and growth.

This story was reported on-air and written by Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.