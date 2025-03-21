MTE's clearing system in Murfreesboro keeps outages down during spring storms

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — During recent storms in Rutherford and Cannon Counties, MTE's service saw minimal disruptions.

That's because the work MTE does to prevent outages contribute significantly to minimal disruptions.

MTE's vegetation management specialist, Ethan Weibrecht, knows trees like one on Minerva Drive could affect the neighborhood in Murfreesboro.

"Just like anybody else, I don't like my power to go out either," said Weibrecht.

He said it doesn't take much for tree branches to cause an outage.

"All it has to do is touch it for a couple of seconds, and it will knock the line out," said Weibrecht.

Talley Floyd is the vegetation manager with MTE. He said the 70-foot-tree on Minerva Drive could affect more than just the home it stands on.

"That power line feeds hundreds of homes in this area, and if that power line goes down, hundreds of homes will be affected," said Floyd.

Every section of MTE’s nearly 15,000 miles of energized lines is pruned on a six-year cycle while residential yard trees are trimmed once every three years.

During recent storms in Rutherford and Cannon Counties, MTE's service saw minimal disruptions. That's because the work MTE does to prevent outages contributes significantly to minimal disruptions.

MTE's vegetation management specialist, Ethan Weibrecht, knows that trees, like one on Minerva Drive, could affect the neighborhood in Murfreesboro.

"Just like anybody else, I don't like my power to go out either," said Weibrecht.

He explained that it doesn't take much for tree branches to cause an outage.

"All it has to do is touch it for a couple of seconds, and it will knock the line out," said Weibrecht.

Talley Floyd is the vegetation manager with MTE. He said that the 70-foot tree on Minerva Drive could affect more than just the home it stands on.

"That power line feeds hundreds of homes in this area, and if that power line goes down, hundreds of homes will be affected," said Floyd.

Weibrecht hopes the homeowner accepts MTE's request to remove the tree and haul it off. If allowed, crews will plant a new tree from a list MTE provides.

"We try to plant something very pretty that fits in that spot, so behind me is a blooming Jane magnolia. That tree will grow to about 20 feet tall," said Weibrecht.

Weibrecht said if the tree dies within a year, MTE will plant a new one.

Crews take these steps to ensure lines are properly cleared:

The length of the power line is checked for vegetation issues, and anything identified as a potential power line conflict in the right-of-way (anything 20 feet from each side) is scheduled for pruning or removal.

MTE representatives, who will always have proper ID on hand, go door to door in the neighborhood to meet residents and discuss the work. If a homeowner isn’t available, a door hanger is left explaining the vegetation management work that must be performed. Members who have questions or concerns are encouraged to call 877-414-7685.

Specialists use pruning techniques and arborist cuts to maintain a tree’s health and encourage growth away from the lines.

Any resulting debris is removed following routine tree maintenance.

Members are welcome to contact MTE’s certified arborists with questions about replacement trees or best practices for pruning. They can call at 877-414-7685 or email VegetationMgmt@mte.com.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com.