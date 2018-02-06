MTSU Adding Courses In Virtual, Augmented Reality

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Keeping up with technology has more and more universities adding classes in gaming and interactive media. For many schools, virtual reality is now actual course work.

Students are diving into the spring semester with classes in augmented and virtual reality. Middle Tennessee State University now offers a Bachelor of Science in Interactive Media.

Stephanie Dean, Assistant Professor of Interactive Media, said not knowing if something is real can be an effective teaching tool.

“Our students are going to create different experiences to help you empathize help educate. Allowing the viewer to step inside a world they'd never see or experience, otherwise,” said Dean.

While the future of VR is still unclear, MTSU insists their students will be ready to meet the future head-on.