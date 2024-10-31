MTSU gathers for vigil in memory of student, highlights mental health resources

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) campus came together in a powerful display of solidarity on Wednesday evening to honor the life of 21-year-old Serenity Birdsong, who tragically died by suicide earlier on Monday.

The vigil, held outside the James E. Walker Library, served as a poignant reminder of the struggles many face and the importance of community support.

Friends, classmates, and faculty gathered to remember Serenity, sharing stories and expressing their grief.

“I feel like this is a really good way to honor her and I feel like she would have, you know...If there is like some kind of afterlife, she would be very happy."

Elizabeth Cannan-Knight, a close friend and fellow MTSU student, reflected on Serenity's joyful spirit.

“I would sometimes see her, you know, at the dining hall. And I would sit with her sometimes. And we would just like chat and have fun,” Cannan-Knight said. “And she was always very, like, genuinely happy. And it hurts that, you know, I learned that, you know, maybe she... that was, you know, a mask in some cases.”

The university community was informed of Serenity's death on Monday, prompting the campus to close on Tuesday to allow students and staff time to mourn.

The vigil was an opportunity for many to come together and show support for one another, reinforcing the message that no one should face their struggles alone.

“There's always people that will support you unconditionally, no matter what,” Cannan-Knight said.

Serenity was an active member of the MTSU Lambda Association, the university’s only all-inclusive LGBTQIA+ and Ally student organization. Her friends believe that this gathering is a fitting tribute to her spirit and a vital step toward encouraging others to seek help.

In the wake of this tragedy, MTSU has extended its crisis support services. Counseling Services will be available for students from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. this week in Room 326-S of the Keathley University Center. The MTSU Mobile Crisis Number is accessible 24/7 at 1-800-704-2651, while the National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached at 988.

Faculty and staff can also access support from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom, with additional resources available through the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services at 615-898-2271 or the Employee Assistance Program at 855-437-3486.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com)