MTSU, Middle Tennessee Electric partner on quantum research

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee State University and Middle Tennessee Electric signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday aimed at advancing quantum science research and technology development in Middle Tennessee.

Leaders from both organizations gathered at MTSU’s Miller Education Center on May 19 to formalize a partnership focused on quantum computing research, infrastructure and workforce development.

MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee said the partnership is intended to help accelerate the development and adoption of quantum technologies across the region.

“We are in advanced discussions on resource sharing to develop a quantum testbed that would allow collaborative experiments linking our two physical locations in Murfreesboro,” McPhee said in a release. “Our goal is to use this partnership to accelerate the development, adoption, and utilization of quantum technologies by companies in Middle Tennessee.”

According to the university, the planned collaboration could support industries including healthcare, cybersecurity, finance, transportation, energy and high-performance computing.

Middle Tennessee Electric President and CEO Chris Jones said investments in emerging technologies could help create jobs and attract additional industry to the region.

“Quantum computing represents more than the next generation of technology — it represents the next generation of opportunity for our region,” Jones said.

The partnership comes as Tennessee invests heavily in quantum research initiatives. According to the release, Gov. Bill Lee and state leaders allocated $43 million toward the Tennessee Quantum Initiative to position the state as a leader in quantum research and technology.

MTE is a founding partner of MTSU’s QRISE Center — short for Quantum Research Interdisciplinary Science and Education — which launched last fall. The university said the center has secured more than $9 million in active federal research awards and established partnerships with organizations including Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Hanna Terletska, director of the QRISE Center and associate professor of physics at MTSU, called the agreement “a historic milestone.”

“When a research university and a utility sign an agreement like this, something fundamentally shifts: quantum technology gains a real grid, real infrastructure, and a real community to serve,” Terletska said.

MTE serves about 750,000 Tennesseans across 11 counties and is continuing to expand fiber infrastructure throughout Middle Tennessee, according to the release.