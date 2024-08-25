MTSU, Nashville Diaper Connection to provide free diapers to parenting students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — MTSU is providing parenting students some support through a new partnership.
The university is teaming up with Nashville Diaper Connection to provide free diapers to those parenting young children.
Up to 150 qualifying MTSU students will receive 200 diapers each month for a full academic year.
Applications are due September 1 and can be submitted here.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Viewers to the rescue! I love stories that allow our viewers to connect, and help, those who need it most. And when a local veteran was scammed our viewers stepped up in a big way. Chris revisits 99-year-old Almus Raymer who was overwhelmed by the love and support after viewers began donating to help fix up his house. After our initial reporting, he ended up with a new contractor and a new friend. This story has everything!
-Rebecca Schleicher