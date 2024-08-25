MTSU, Nashville Diaper Connection to provide free diapers to parenting students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — MTSU is providing parenting students some support through a new partnership.

The university is teaming up with Nashville Diaper Connection to provide free diapers to those parenting young children.

Up to 150 qualifying MTSU students will receive 200 diapers each month for a full academic year.

Applications are due September 1 and can be submitted here.

