MTSU nearly doubles scholarship money available to qualified incoming freshmen

MUFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee State University has nearly doubled the value of one of its guaranteed academic scholarships and added another, "top-tier" guaranteed academic scholarship option for qualified incoming freshmen — a pool whose eligibility has also substantially broadened.

MTSU's True Blue Scholarship once offered an $8,000 total payout; it has now been raised to $14,000 — at a rate of $3,500 per year for four years. It is considered by the university to be the first tier of its guaranteed academic scholarships.

To qualify for the True Blue Scholarship, President Sidney A. McPhee announced that first-time freshmen may now score 22 to 24 on their ACTs, with at least a 3.5 high school GPA.

McPhee also announced a new Centennial Scholar designation will be available to students scoring 34 or higher on the ACT, with a high school GPA of at least 3.5. This new, top-tier guaranteed scholarship offering will provide $32,000, at a rate of $8,000 per year over four years.

“Our True Blue Scholarship is now the largest guaranteed academic award given by any public university in Tennessee to students with these credentials,” he said. “Coupled with our new Centennial Scholar designation, MTSU is yet again making significant new investments in our scholarship offerings.”

A "guaranteed academic scholarship" means that a scholarship is automatically awarded to all students who meet the criteria for it, so long as they apply to the university before December 1.

When combined with the recently enhanced Hope Lottery Scholarship, a guaranteed academic scholarship “substantially reduces or eliminates the cost of tuition for these high-ability students to attend the university,” said Debra Sells, vice president for student affairs and vice provost for enrollment services.

“We feel strongly that MTSU, as a major comprehensive university with a broad array of top-notch majors, is the best choice for these high-ability students,” McPhee said. “These scholarships will make it even more practical and affordable for them to pursue their higher education goals on our beautiful campus.”

McPhee said the expanded True Blue Scholarship and the Centennial Scholar designation will begin with new, first-time freshmen entering in the Fall semester of 2023.

The university's National Merit, Trustee, and Presidential guaranteed academic Scholarships will continue to be provided to qualifying students as well.

More information on all of the scholarships offered by MTSU — including its highest academic award: the Buchanan Fellowship — is available on the university's website. However, some scholarships, like the Buchanan Fellowship, require separate applications, also with a December 1 deadline.

More information on ways qualified students can reduce or eliminate tuition expenses is available on their website.

For information about admissions, email admissions@mtsu.edu or call 615-898-2233.